Spoolable Pipes Market Exploring Future Growth 2017-2023 and Key Players – Airborne Oil & Gas , Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipes , Flexpipe , FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies

Spoolable Pipes Market is expected to reach $2,107 million by 2023, from $1,345 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023. Spoolable pipes provide excellent resistance against corrosion, temperature, pressure, chemicals, and impact.

These properties have increased the applicability spoolable pipes across various end-user industries such as offshore, onshore oil & gas, waste water treatment, mining among others. Growth in production of crude oil and natural gas, owing to the rise in energy consumption globally, boosts the consumption of spoolable pipes. The cost-effectiveness of these pipes as compared to conventional piping systems, in terms of manpower required, and energy consumed for installation purpose drive the market demand.

High corrosion and fatigue resistance make it co-terminus with the production cycles of oil fields, proving it to be a better alternative to steel pipes. Moreover, increase in application areas of spoolable pipes, such as in waste water treatment, water distribution, and mining may have a positive impact on the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Spoolable Pipes Market are:

Airborne Oil & Gas , Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipes , Flexpipe , FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Future Pipe Industries , Magma Global Limited , National Oilwell Varco, Pipelife International , Polyflow , Smartpipe Technologies

The report on global spoolable pipes market focuses on matrix type, reinforcement type, application, sales channel, and geography. The matrix segment includes thermoplastics and thermosets. Based on reinforcement, the market is divided into fiber reinforcement, steel reinforcement, and others. The application segment consists of onshore, offshore, downhole, and others. On the basis of sales channel, the market is bifurcated into direct and indirect. The report analyzes the market trends in different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Spoolable Pipes covered are:

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Major Applications of Spoolable Pipes covered are:

Onshore

Production Gathering Lines

Injection Lines

Others

Offshore

Subsea Flowlines

Jumpers

Choke & Kill Lines

Others

Downhole

Directional Drilling

Well Intervention

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Spoolable Pipes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Spoolable Pipes market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Spoolable Pipes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Spoolable Pipes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Spoolable Pipes industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

