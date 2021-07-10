Terminal Tractor Market 2019 Study Reveals Growth Factors by 2027: Top Companies- AB Volvo, BYD Motors, CVS Ferrari, Hoist Material Handling, Kalmar (Cargotec Corporation), Konecranes, MAFI Transport-Systeme

The demand for terminal tractors is gaining traction on account of increasing applications in logistics and material handling services at ports. New launches by key manufacturers such as electric terminal tractors and technological innovations are some ongoing trends the industry is witnessing. Europe market is expected to hold significant share on account of strong economies of the countries in these regions.

The terminal tractor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing global seaborne trade and demand for electric terminal tractors. Furthermore, rising focus towards port terminal automation is likely to augment the market growth. However, associated high capital costs restrict the growth of the terminal tractor market during the forecast period. On the other hand, rising demand for container handling in the Asia Pacific region provides significant growth opportunities for the terminal tractor market.

The prominent players in the terminal tractor Market include: AB Volvo, BYD Motors Inc., CVS Ferrari Srl, Hoist Material Handling, Inc., Kalmar (Cargotec Corporation), Konecranes Plc, MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH, MOL CY, SANY Group, Terberg Group

The reports cover key developments in the terminal tractor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from terminal tractor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for terminal tractor in the global market.

The global terminal tractor market is segmented on the basis of type, propulsion type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as automated and manual. By propulsion type, the market is segmented as diesel, electric, hybrid, and CNG. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as material handling, logistics & distribution, RoRo terminals, and container terminals.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global terminal tractor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The terminal tractor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

