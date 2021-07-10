Underwater Lighting Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018 – 2027

The usage of underwater lighting is tremendously increasing with the rise in marine sports activities, dive search operations. Also, enhanced focus on raising the aesthetic appeal of oceans is another major factor for the growing adoptions of underwater lighting. The most essential characteristic of an underwater light is the brightness and the beam angle of the lights. The market players are developing innovative products and improvement in the durability of the lights is encouraging the underwater light market.

The drivers for the growth of underwater lighting market include increasing demand for underwater lights in the swimming pools, use of light as a fish attractor for night fishing and increased number of government initiatives to support the adoption of energy efficient LED lights. However, the high installation cost of energy efficient lights and lack of technical knowledge would hinder the growth of underwater lighting market. Increase in oceanic underwater activities and replacement of traditional light with LED underwater light will provide opportunities to the underwater lighting market.

The underwater lighting market is segmented on the basis of light source, mounting type, installation type, and geography. Based on light source, the underwater lighting market is segmented as LED, halogen, and metal halide lamps. On the basis of mounting type, underwater lighting market is segmented into flush mounted and surface mounted. On the basis of installation type, underwater lighting market is segmented into new installations and retrofit installations.

Underwater Lighting Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Underwater Lighting Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

