Unified Network Management Market PEST Analysis by 2025 with Top Companies – Cisco Systems, Compuware, IBM, CA Technologies, HP, Juniper Networks, EMC, Avaya, Ericsson AB, Nokia Networks

The Global Unified Network Management Market Report by tip stretches out accurate and descriptive details through the range of years 2019-2025.

Unified Network Management is the administration of wired as well as wireless infrastructure laid out inside any organization through a common single console or interface. A wide range of network functions are managed through a single console that include provisioning, planning, monitoring, configuring, handling expectations, logging and reporting. Apart from these, the console needs to have separate features for wired and wireless networks that serve criticality over the network. Connection reliability, spectrum management and monitoring, added security functions. Growing trends of using personalized mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets and remotely accessing organization data through a secured network is resulting in the increasing demands for such network management technologies.

Better cyber security attained and less downtime in networks will drive the market in coming years whereas reasons such as high costs of deployments and less expertise on the network management products act as deterrents to growth of this market. The rise of virtualization technologies has opened a potential avenue of application for Unified Network Management market and will bring new opportunities in the market.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Unified Network Management market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Unified Network Management market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Compuware

IBM Corporation

CA Technologies

HP, Inc.

Juniper Networks

EMC Corporation

Avaya Inc.

Ericsson AB

Nokia Networks (Alcatel-Lucent)

The “Global Unified Network Management Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the billing services with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Unified Network Management market with detailed market segmentation by providers, billing type, enterprise size, application, and geography. The global Unified Network Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

North America is one of the prominent regions in Unified Network Management market which will contribute highest revenue globally owing to the massive transformation of region under the influence of internet and accessibility to various devices such as tablets, laptops and smart phones. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in IT infrastructure and will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for Unified Network Management market. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

