Voice Assisted Application Market 2019: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players (IBM, Google, Amazon Inc. , Microsoft, Apple Inc. , Baidu, Nuance , Communication, Salesforce, Cognitive Code Inc, KulTek LLC)

Some of The Leading Players of Voice Assisted Application Market

IBM

Google

Amazon Inc.

Microsoft

Apple Inc.

Baidu

Nuance Communication

Salesforce

Cognitive Code Inc

KulTek LLC

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Voice assisted application market is determined to witness growth due to the increasing need to improve customer experience and to streamline and optimize business processes. However, there is a factor which hampers the growth of the market like concern about the exposure of information to a possible data breach. Organizations are harnessing AI and IoT to automate repetitive and manual processes order placement and processing, general queries, technical assistance, and other related customer services. The technology has a long way to go to deliver super-efficient smart assistant, but we can say that with continuous improvement the future of voice assisted application is prominent.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Voice Assistant Application Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global Voice assistant application market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Voice assistant application market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, deployment, organization and vertical. The global Voice assistant application market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Voice assistant application market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Voice assistant application market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Voice assistant application market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment, organization and vertical. Based on component the market is segmented as solution and service. On the basis of application the market is segmented as web application, mobile application and devices. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as on-premises and cloud. On the basis of organization the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of vertical the market is segmented as healthcare, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, telecommunication and IT, education and travel and hospitality.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY VOICE ASSISTED APPLICATION MARKET LANDSCAPE VOICE ASSISTED APPLICATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS VOICE ASSISTED APPLICATION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS VOICE ASSISTED APPLICATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE VOICE ASSISTED APPLICATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES VOICE ASSISTED APPLICATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION VOICE ASSISTED APPLICATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER VOICE ASSISTED APPLICATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE VOICE ASSISTED APPLICATION MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

