Wearable Medical Devices Market Key Players Insights, Business Growth Statistics, Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Philips, Garmin, Lifewatch, Omron, Dragerwerk, Nokia Technologies, Jawbone

High prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders, such as diabetes and hypertension, due to sedentary lifestyle, requires continuous monitoring of several physiological parameters, for instance, blood sugar levels and blood pressure. This allows amalgamation of healthcare data with portable devices, which can be forwarded to physicians for real-time access to data and minimal errors. Moreover, rising mortality rate due to non-communicable diseases is the major concern demanding more focus on personalized monitoring and care. This is ultimately anticipated to further boost the product demand.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Philips, Garmin, Lifewatch, Omron, Dragerwerk, Nokia Technologies, Jawbone, Polar Electro, World Global Network, Activeinsights, Vitalconnect, Xiaomi, Misfit, Monica Healthcare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Wearable Medical Devices market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Wearable Medical Devices market based on product, source and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wearable Medical Devices Market Size

2.2 Wearable Medical Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wearable Medical Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Wearable Medical Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wearable Medical Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wearable Medical Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Wearable Medical Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Wearable Medical Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Wearable Medical Devices Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Wearable Medical Devices Breakdown Data by End User

