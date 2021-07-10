Wearable Technology Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period

The wearable technology market is expected to reach a market value of $57,653 million by 2022 from $19,633 million in 2016, growing with a notable CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Increase in healthcare awareness, portable and convenient usage of wearables, and entry of large smartphone manufacturers are expected to drive growth in the wearable technology industry. Demand for sophisticated devices with innovative features further supplements the market growth.

Key players operating in the market include Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Adidas AG., Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and Motorola Solutions Inc. The constant innovation by the market players and introduction of new technologies intensifies the inter-market rivalry. The key strategies adopted by various players in the wearable technology market are analyzed based on the competitive scenario of the market.

The global wearable technology market is segmented based on devices, product type, application, and geography. Based on devices the market is segmented into smart watches, smart glasses, activity trackers, smart clothing, and others. The smart watch market is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period and is likely to reach a market size of $17,883 million by 2022.

Based on product type the wearable technology market is segmented into wrist wear, eyewear, hearables, body wear, and neckwear. Based on application, the wearable technology market is segmented into lifestyle, healthcare, consumer application, defense, fitness and sports, entertainment and enterprise, and industrial. Based on geography, the global wearable technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Thus the report’s conclusion reveals overall growth prospect of the market along with impact analysis.

