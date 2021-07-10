Web Real-Time Communication Market to 2025 Insights Shared in a Detailed Report – Oracle , Cisco Systems, Avaya, Polycom, AT&T, Tokbox, Quobis Genband , Twilio ,Apidaze

Web Real-Time Communication solutions provide application and tools which enable direct communication between end users using web browser. Web Real-Time Communication facilitates real time communication with the usage of various multimedia file form such as video, audio and text. It provide users with secured, easy to use, economical and uninterrupted communication services, which ultimately improves productivity.

Web Real-Time Communication offers efficient real time communication facility to end user with high degree of ease and low implementation cost, therefore Web Real-Time Communication solutions are experiencing a positive adoption trends among all industry verticals, especially in small and mid-size enterprises. Increasing mobility trends is pushing the innovation envelope of Web Real-Time Communication, and the solution providers are coming up with new and innovative solutions developed for mobile platforms, web browser and Internet of Thing (IoT) devices.

Key players profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya Inc., Polycom, AT&T Inc., Tokbox Inc., Quobis Genband , Twilio and Apidaze among others.

Increasing demands for robust and secure communication systems, high demands of Web Real-Time Communication solutions from small and mid-size businesses are some of the factors that are driving the Web Real-Time Communication software market. Low awareness among various types of end users, and low global support are few of the reasons that may slow down the adoption of Web Real-Time Communication solutions among various industry verticals and domains. Increasing Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and mobility trends in various industry verticals along with increasing requirement in small and mid-sized enterprises are expected to provide high opportunities for various market players that are operating in the global Web Real-Time Communication market.

The Web Real-Time Communication market is segmented on the basis of solution type into messaging & file sharing, voice calling & conferencing and other solution The Web Real-Time Communication market is also divided on the basis of service into implementation and integration services, consulting services and other services. The Web Real-Time Communication market is segmented by different industry vertical into media & entertainment, it & telecommunication, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), public sector & education, retail and consumer goods, transportation & logistics, healthcare and others. The global Web Real-Time Communication market is bifurcated on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content

2 Introduction

3 Key Takeaways

4 Web Real-Time Communication Market Landscape

5 Web Real-Time Communication Market-Key Industry Dynamics

6 Web Real-Time Communication Market-Five Forces Analysis

7 Web Real-Time Communication Market-Competitive Landscape

8 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Solution

9 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Service

10 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Industry Verticals

11 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis

12 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Oracle Corporation

12.2 Cisco Systems. Inc.

12.3 Avaya Inc.

12.4 Polycom

12.5 AT&T Inc.

12.6 Tokbox Inc.

12.7 Twilio

12.8 Apidaze

12.9 Quobis

12.10 Genband

13 Appendix

