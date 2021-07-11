360 Degree Camera Market 2019 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

360 Degree Camera Market Overview:

The 360 degree camera are widely used in robotic applications which resolves the simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) problems visually. Additionally, the ability of camera to capture omnidirectional view increases the demand in all different verticals. However, increase in number of virtual reality technology in media & entertainment industry for high resolution images , transformation of 360 degree view to landscape image and increase implementation of 360 degree market for gaming industry are anticipated to be major drivers of 360 degree camera market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, high cost of the camera and lack of compatibility with other technologies are presumed to hinder the growth of 360 Degree Camera Market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The notable competitors in the 360 degree camera market are Nikon Corporation (Japan), Gopro, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Canon Inc. (Japan), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Panono Gmbh (Germany), Sony Corporation (Japan), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), among others.

The product offering of the market has expanded immensely when compared to the past few years, thus making the market more lucrative for current and new contenders. The improved financial liquidity of the competitors in the market has improved thus providing fresh chances for expansion of the market. The market is very distinct in terms of segments concerning the products as well as the end users that are a part of the market. The market appeal and competitors’ forces at work are considerably improved by the strategies that are being deployed by market players. The market displays an immense potential for developing at an accelerated speed. The product offering of the market has diversified tremendously as associated to the past few years, thereby making the market more lucrative for current and new contenders. The extended sustainability of the market is however considerably dependent on the tactics and the strategic roadmaps that are employed by market players.

Segmental Analysis:

The 360 degree camera market has been segmented on the basis of phone support and application. The application segment includes healthcare, defense, entertainment, industrial, commercial and others. Implementation of 360 degree technology in healthcare sector enable doctors to record the full process of complex surgeries and share their expertise and enable patients to experience a secure and safe operation.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of 360 degree camera market covers region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. The North American region is one of the foremost regions in the 360 degree camera market due to major camera manufacturers existing in the region.

The appearance of HD analog products is creating a new, lower end market. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the most rapid growth rate in the market owing to high adoption of 360 degree camera in the entertainment and gaming industry.

