3D cell culture market is expected to reach approximately USD 5.33 Bn by 2023, at a (CAGR) of 29.2%

Limitations of the two-dimensional (2D) cell culture models have led to the adoption of the three-dimensional (3D) cell culture in various biological research activities. Compared to the 2D methods, 3D cell culture allows cells to grow in a 3D surrounding that mimics the typical organ microarchitecture. In a 3D environment, cells tend to be exposed to better morphological and physiological changes, contrary to those grown in a 2D environment. Thus, the advantages offered by 3D cell culture in comparison to the 2D ones are key growth drivers for the market. The 3D cell culture market is expected to reach approximately USD 5.33 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2% during the 2018-2023 period.

Product type segment insights:

The scaffold-based 3D cell culture product segment is dominating the market and will continue to do so during the forecast period. This variant will occupy a market share of 36.6% among all the other product types by 2023. This high share is mainly attributed to the ability of scaffold-based products to impersonate in vivo conditions for the cell culture, thereby driving their adoption among researchers.

Request For Free Sample- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10074103

Application segment insights:

Depending on applications, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into drug discovery and toxicology, cancer research, and stem cell research/regenerative medicine. The cancer research sub-segment held the largest market share of about 42.8% in the year 2017. This is mainly attributed to the advantages offered by 3D cell culture over its 2D counterpart, growing number of cancer related researches, and funding initiatives across the globe. 3D cultures of cancer cells can generate new drug candidates for a researcher before moving to expensive and time-consuming animal models. 3D cell culture can speed discovery and save money involved in developing cancer models for preclinical screening and testing, as well as for the research and development (R&D) of new therapies.

End users segment insights:

3D cell culture is used across multiple end user segments, such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories, and academic institutes. Among these, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominated the market with a revenue of USD 0.77 Bn and 67% market share in 2017. This is primarily due to rising adoption of 3D cell culture as a new tool in early drug discovery, as well as potential treatment of diseases. Furthermore, rising need to continuously improve the productivity of pharmaceutical R&D is further accelerating implementation of 3D cell cultures in the early discovery of drugs.

Regional insights:

Based on regions, North America held the largest market share of about 41.8% of the global 3D cell culture market in the year 2017. This is because of a large number of ongoing research activities in this region, coupled with the availability of sufficient funding for research institutes to opt for relatively costlier technique such as 3D cell culture methods. The countries of the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period owing to rising number of contract research activities, growing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies on this region for their R&D activities, and increasing awareness among researchers about the benefits of 3D cell culture over 2D methods.

Companies covered:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. Corning Inc.

3. Lonza Group

4. Merck & Co.

5. InSphero AG

6. Hamilton

7. Kuraray

8. Emulate

9. Mimetas

10. Global Cell Solutions Inc.

The 3D cell culture market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The 3D cell culture market report presents the estimated 3D cell culture market size of 3D cell culture market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current 3D cell culture market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the 3D cell culture market based on geographical scope, 3D cell culture market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the 3D cell culture market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the 3D cell culture market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, 3D cell culture market size and valuation of the 3D cell culture market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis of 3D cell culture market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future 3D cell culture market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the 3D cell culture market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the 3D cell culture market report.

How is 3D cell culture market segmentation explained in the report?

The 3D cell culture market is segmented by – (segmentation)

The report studies various factors responsible for growth of 3D cell culture market in each segment accompanied by analysis of the largest 3D cell culture market share holding segment.

Additionally, the several segments catering to the growth of 3D cell culture market are discussed at length in this business intelligence report accompanied by sub-segments and individual 3D cell culture market values for each section.

Based on what factors are the key 3D cell culture market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the 3D cell culture market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the 3D cell culture market including – (key players)

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about 3D cell culture market competitors along with standpoints of leading 3D cell culture market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the 3D cell culture market

How does the report examine the growth drivers and restraints of the market?

The factors resulting in the expansion of the 3D cell culture market are elaborated in the report after thorough primary and secondary research.

Analytical strategies focused on gain indicators affecting the growth of the 3D cell culture market are presented in graphical formats.

The business-related trends driving the product consumption are discussed in detail in the report along with industry expertise to minimize the barriers to 3D cell culture market

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the 3D cell culture market growth and 3D cell culture market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of 3D cell culture market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the 3D cell culture market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

You can also ask for region wise of this Strategic Report:

–

https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-3d-cell-culture-market-2018-2023/10074103

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609