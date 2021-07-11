8K technology Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Panasonic Corporation, Dell Technologies, Leyard Optoelectronic , Samsung Electronics, Sharp , LG Electronics

According to Publisher, the Global 8K Technology Market is accounted for $2.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $68.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 47.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include monetary support by governments, progress in display technology and rising demand for larger-sized televisions with advanced resolution. However, limited 8K content availability is restraining market growth.

8K technology is being implemented in different resolutions and 8K is a higher resolution standard than 4K. The 8K is experiencing an increase in applications from different fields of applications such as healthcare & medical, entertainment and commercial industries.

Based on the product, television segment is expected to have significant growth in the overall 8K technology market. Clients are showing attention in large-screen TVs with better picture quality as they want theatre experience at home. By Geography, APAC is expected to hold a considerable market share during the forecast period. APAC is residence to major 8K product manufacturers. Companies in this region are boosting their construction and broadening their distribution.

Some of the key players in global 8K Technology market are Panasonic Corporation, Dell Technologies, Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar), Samsung Electronics, Sharp Corporation, LG Electronics, Red Digital Cinema Camera Company, Sony, JVCKenwood, Canon Inc., Digital Projection (Associate Company of Delta Group), Hisense Co. Ltd., TCL Corp, BOE Technology, Viewsonic and Ikegami Tsushinki Co. Ltd.

Products Covered:

– Projector

– Monitor and Notebook

– Professional Camera

– Television

– Fulldome

– Other Products

Resolutions Covered:

– 7680 × 4320 Resolution

– 8192 × 8192 Resolution

– 8192 × 5120 Resolution

– 8192 × 4320 Resolution

End Users Covered:

– Sports & Entertainment Industry

– Consumer Electronics

– Healthcare/Medical Industry

– Fast Moving Consumer Goods Industry

– Other Industries

