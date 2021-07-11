Aerial Refueling Systems Market – Top Companies are Woodward, Safran SA, Cobham plc, Eaton Corporation plc, Northstar Engineering and Others

Aerial refueling refers to transferring fuel from one aircraft to another in mid-air. Aerial refueling process is adopted only in the military aircraft where it becomes vital to remain airborne for a longer time during critical military missions. Both, the tanker and the receiver aircraft should have compatible refueling systems installed in order to perform aerial refueling process.

The aerial refueling systems market is growing steadily over the past few years. Factors such as increasing defense budgets to equip forces with advanced systems and focus on upgrading aging military aircraft. Increased use of combat aircraft in military missions are impacting the market growth, positively.

Acknowledging, the potential of the market to grow further in the years to come, Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global aerial refueling systems market would grow steadily by 2023, registering approximately 4% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2018-2023). The market is predominantly driven by the augmented demand for futuristic systems and high standard military aircraft.

Segmentation:

For a better understanding, the report has been segmented into four key dynamics:

By Type : Tanker Aircraft Systems and Receiver Aircraft Systems, among others.

By Technology: Probe & Drogue Systems and Flying Boom Systems, among others.

By End-user: OEM and Aftermarket, among others.

By Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World

Competitive Landscape:

Fiercely competitive, the aerial refueling systems market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of many well-established players. Incorporating strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch, these players try to gain a competitive advantage and maintain their position in this market. Major players driving the market are committed to delivering reliable, leading-edge products & services.

Major Players:

Players leading the global aerial refueling systems market include Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Cobham plc (UK), General Electric Company (US), Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (UK), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Northstar Engineering, Inc. (US), Safran SA (France), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Woodward, Inc. (US), and United Technologies Corporation (US), among others.

