Agricultural Sprayers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2018-2025

Global Agricultural Sprayers Market to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025.Global Agricultural Sprayers Market valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.12 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising production of cereals & grains in Asian countries, increasing focus on farm efficiency and productivity along with the government support towards modern agricultural are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of Agricultural Sprayers globally. According to the FAO Organization by 2027, global cereal production is anticipated to expand by 13%. The production of wheat is expected to increase from 750 MT in 2018 to around 833 Mt in 2027 with most of the growth in India (20MT) followed by European Union (12 Mt), the Russia Federation (10 Mt) and Turkey (5 Mt). Similarly, maize consumption is anticipated to increase by 16% by 2027. Thus, rising production of cereal and grains coupled with the growing focus on productivity and farm efficiency would increase the demand for agricultural sprays thereby, aiding the growth of the global agricultural sprays market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, growing trend modern farming practices offers lucrative growth prospects for the global Agricultural Sprayers market globally over the forecast period. However, high costs related to the modern agricultural equipment is the major factor that impede the growth of global Agricultural Sprayers market.

Based on segmentation, the Agricultural Sprayers market is segmented into type, capacity, farm size, power source, technology and crop. The type segment of global agricultural sprayers market is classified into handheld, self-propelled, tractor-mounted, trailed and aerial of which trailed holds the leading position as these are more economical as compared to others. On the basis of capacity segment, the market is bifurcated into ultra-low volume, low volume and high volume. The farm size segment included large, medium and small as its segment. Further, the Crop segment is diversified into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others of which cereals & grains dominates the market as corn and wheat are abundantly grown in various region and agricultural sprayers works as the major component. Technology segment of global agricultural sprayers market is classified into hydraulic nozzle spray technology (hydraulic spray systems), air-assisted electrostatic spray technology, variable rate technology (vrt) and others.

The regional analysis of agricultural Spray market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific have occupied major share in the global agricultural sprayers market. Major reasons for the dominance of Asia-Pacific are high adoption of agricultural equipment in India and rising cereal and grains production. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region headed by India in terms of market share. The growth witnessed by Asia-Pacific is owing to the high percentage of agricultural land present in this region.

The leading market players include-



John Deere

CNH Industrial

Kubota

Mahindra & Mahindra

Stihl

Agco Corporation

Yamaha

Bucher Industries

DJI

Exel Industries

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Handheld

Self-Propelled

o Low HP

o Medium HP

o High HP

Tractor-Mounted

Trailed

Aerial

By Capacity:

Ultra-Low Volume

Low Volume

High Volume

By Farm Size:

Large

Medium

Small

By Technology:

Hydraulic Nozzle Spray Technology (Hydraulic Spray Systems)

Air-Assisted Electrostatic Spray Technology

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Others

By Power Source

Fuel-Based

Electric & Battery-Driven

Solar

Manual

By Crop:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Agricultural Sprayers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

