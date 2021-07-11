Air Insulated Switchgear Market Expected to Reach $11.52 Billion By 2026 And Top Players – ABB, Siemens, Eaton, Toshiba, Crompton, Zpeu, Lucy, Tepco

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Air Insulated Switchgear Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

According to Publisher, the Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market is accounted for $6.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.52 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2026. Increasing investments in electrical networks, increasing electricity and rising power generation capacity additions are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, increasing competition from unorganized sector may hamper market growth. Moreover, growing focus on renewable power generation will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Air insulated switchgear (AIS) is an equipment which uses air as an insulation medium. It uses air as the primary dielectric from phase-to-phase and phase-to-ground insulation. Air insulated switchgear is widely used and is directly linked to the reliability of electric supply.

Get Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019591

On the basis of application, transmission and distribution is going to have lucrative growth during forecast period due to growing demand for reliable delivery of electric power. By geography, Asia pacific is expected to have growing importance during forecast period due to rising power generation capacity and presence of manufacturing facilities in this region.

Some of the key players in Air Insulated Switchgear Market include ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Crompton Greaves Ltd, Elatec Power Distribution GmbH, Epe Power Switchgear Sdn BHD, Efacec Power Solutions, Alfanar Group, Ormazabal, Zpeu PLC, Tavrida Electric AG, C&S Electric Limited, Lucy Electric, Tepco Group, Arteche and Nissin Electric Co Ltd.

Ask Discount at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/SMRC00019591

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market, By Installation

6 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market, By Voltage

7 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market, By End User

8 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

10.1 ABB Ltd

10.2 Schneider Electric

10.3 Siemens AG

10.4 General Electric Company

10.5 Eaton Corporation PLC

10.6 Larsen & Toubro Limited

10.7 Toshiba Corporation

10.8 Crompton Greaves Ltd

10.9 Elatec Power Distribution GmbH

10.10 Epe Power Switchgear Sdn BHD

10.11 Efacec Power Solutions

10.12 Alfanar Group

10.13 Ormazabal

10.14 Zpeu PLC

10.15 Tavrida Electric AG

10.16 C&S Electric Limited

10.17 Lucy Electric

10.18 Tepco Group

10.19 Arteche

10.20 Nissin Electric Co Ltd

Access this Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019591

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.