Aircraft Radome Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025: Airbus S.A.S, Jenoptik AG, Meggitt PLC, Saint-Gobain

The global aircraft radome market accounted to US$425.66 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account to US$741.47 Mn by 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, such as rise in demand for air travel and increase in need for quartz based fiber material for aircraft radome.

The growth of aircraft radome market is highly influenced by the remarkable growth in air travel across the globe. The growth in air travel has increased significantly over the years due to increase in disposable income among the middle class society and upper middle class society worldwide. Moreover, reduction in travel time and comfortability is also acting as a growth factor for commercial aviation as well as military aviation. This also leading the aircraft manufacturers to procure more number of aircraft components which includes aircraft radomes in order to meet the increasing aircraft orders and backlogs.

In the recent years, the global airspace is witnessing a significant growth in commercial air traffic as well as military air traffic. The demand for air transportation is exponential as a result of which, the number of commercial aircrafts and military aircrafts are also increasing rapidly. In order to meet the constantly growing demand for air travel, the commercial airlines and the defense forces are procuring latest technology aircrafts. This factor is engaging the aircraft radome manufacturers to invest substantial amount in research and development in order to design and manufacture technologically advanced radome with high quality material, keeping the price at a moderate level.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Aircraft Radomes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Companies Mentioned:

Airbus S.A.S General Dynamics Corporation Jenoptik AG Kitsap Composites Meggitt PLC NORDAM Group, Inc. Orbital ATK Saint-Gobain Starwin Industries Vermont Composites

The modern aircraft radome manufactures need to provide the latest low dielectric prepregs, which offer low moisture absorption, low dielectric constant properties and low loss tangent among others. This is achieved by syntactic foams, liquid resin systems, and cyanate ester and epoxy based prepregs, and the combination of these composite materials eliminates conductive graphite from dielectric material, resulting in ensured electrically pure products with higher quality. The demand for aircraft radome with quartz fiber is increasing at a rapid rate across the globe, especially in Asia Pacific region due to various advantages of quartz over glass-fiber radome or resin radome.

