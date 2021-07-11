Airport Lighting Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2027

The global airport lighting market is accounted to US$ 540.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,039.2 Mn by 2027.

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region and is the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period owing to the huge rise in air traffic in countries namely China, India, Singapore, and Japan. China is foreseen to outpace the US by 2024, owing to the stupendous growth in air traffic in the nation. Whereas, India is expected to displace the UK to become the third-largest commercial air carriers in the world. These factors are positively impacting on the growth of APAC airport lighting market.

The approach indicator lights type segment captures highest revenue share in the global airport lighting market by type. The manufacturers are increasingly designing robust infrastructure, which thereby, significantly facilitate the pilots to approach towards the runway, especially in low visibility conditions. Pertaining to the fact that the airport authorities are seeking cost-efficient lighting products with brighter output, the demand for LED-based approach light systems (ALS) is growing in the current scenario.

