Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Bosch Packaging Technology, CCL Industries Inc., DuPont, Zebra Technologies Corporation., SICPA HOLDING SA., Amcor Limited, 3M, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.

Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market is accounted for $726.19 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,385.47 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Growing incidence of counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical industry and raising awareness among the manufacturers and consumers. However, high capital expenditure of anti-counterfeit technology systems may restrain the market growth.

Anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging is primarily used to prevent brand imitation, by enabling brand protection and ease for customers to distinguish between original and counterfeit products. Counterfeit pharmaceutical products are so very well packed that normal identification techniques are unable to differentiate between legitimate or original packaging and counterfeit ones.

Based on the technology, RFID segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the anti-counterfeit label data of pharmaceutical products, which can be achieved with the help of RFID technology. Also, with the help of RFID technology, the duplication of original materials can be prevented. By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand in anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals packaging market during the forecast period. The growth of North America is attributed to the strict rules and regulations formulated by the government for the pharmaceutical industry.

Some of the key players in global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals packaging market are Bosch Packaging Technology, CCL Industries Inc., DuPont, Zebra Technologies Corporation., SICPA HOLDING SA., Amcor Limited, 3M, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, DS Smith Plc., Applied DNA Sciences Inc, Festo Corporation, AlpVision and ZIH Corp.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Usage Features Covered:

– Overt Features

– Track & Trace Technologies

– Covert Features

– Tamper Evidence

– Forensic Features

– Numbering

– Visible Printing

– Other Usage Features

Technologies Covered:

– Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

– Security Inks & Coatings

– Hologram

– Security Printing & Graphics

– Mass Encoding

– Authentication Packaging Technology

– Other Technologies

Regions Covered:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– South America

– Middle East & Africa

