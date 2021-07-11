Anti-Money Laundering Software Market :Complete assessment of Industry Analyzing Market and key Players ACI Worldwide, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, BAE Systems, Accenture, Verafin Inc., Safe

Anti-Money Laundering Software market research report deals with many parameters in depth to satisfy the requirements of business or clients. Depending on client’s demand, huge amount of business, product and market related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. This market research report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the market. So, gain thorough analysis of the market structure and forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market with this outstanding market report. With this Anti-Money Laundering Software report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business.

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region for the usage of anti-money laundering software market. The key regions influencing the growth of of anti-money laundering software market in Asia Pacific region, are China and Japan. The advancement in technology is growing at a higher pace. Almost 60% of the world’s population lives in the Asia Pacific region, which majorly depends on a number of banks as well as a financial institution for their transactions. The deployment of anti-money laundering software is most significant across diversified industries such as BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, healthcare with a purpose to deal with the growing instances of terrorist, fraud detection activities across the region, which further boosting the growth of anti-money laundering software market.

Market Insights

Fin-techs are expected to drive the demand for automated anti-money laundering systems

With increasing consumer adoption and subsequent transaction volumes in a competitive the Fin Tech firms in 2019 are expected to witness a large number of firms shifting to automated anti-money laundering practices. Furthermore, the ability of the automated anti-money laundering system to provide negligible amount of false positives generated by traditional data and technology. This in response also reduces the adverse effects of false positives and higher operational cost. Furthermore as the banks and investment partners raise their expectations from the FinTechs in order to see them working with innovative compliance partners to not only reduce operational costs but also prove that they are catching illicit finance.

Growth in information sharing among the banks and other financial institutions

While information sharing has witnessed success among regulators and banks, in the coming years the anti-money laundering software market is expected to become more prevalent amongst smaller financial institutions. In order to make sure that this trend is a success the antimony laundering landscape might also see a culture of collaboration. Furthermore, the market is also projected to experience various obstacles in the way of information sharing, which might include inconsistency of territorial regulation and privacy legislation. Over the period information sharing has evolved to be of crucial importance in order to fight financial crimes effectively. The companies across the globe have had experience challenges regarding tradition trend of not sharing information owing to the threat of tipping off and privacy related problems. For the coming years the fin-techs and technologies are anticipated to have a significant influence in structuring the information sharing process, which is driving the anti-money laundering software market.

