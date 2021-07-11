Asset Integrity Management Services Market to Grow at 8.9% CAGR with Top Key Players Like SGS AG, Intertek Group, Aker Solutions, Bureau Veritas SA, Flour Corporation, DNV GL AS, John Wood Group, Oceaneering International, Rosen Group, Cybernetix

World Asset Integrity Management Services Market report titled “Asset Integrity Management Services Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027” is an expert analysis report explores the market by Research Methodology, Segmentation, Key Players and Major Region in-depth.

North America led the global asset integrity management service market in 2018, while the asset integrity management market players are anticipated to witness a lucrative market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. North America is expected to remain the largest regional provider of new unconventional onshore oil production capacity. According to the American Society of Civil Engineer (ASCE), around 240,000 water-main breaks per year occur in the US and similar is the case for aging power generation equipment. In the oil & gas industry, the majority of maintenance projects in mature oil fields are initiated by aging infrastructure.

The APAC region mostly comprises of the developing countries that includes China, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. China is well known as manufacturing center for numerous industries such as aerospace, oil & gas and electronics, whose production activities demands for extensive energy and power. In order to maintain the productivity and life-span of these assets, the local regulatory bodies and agencies across the region are taking numerous initiative that have significantly contributed to the growth of the overall market.

The global asset integrity management service market accounted to US$ 17.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 37.92 Bn by 2027.

Asset Integrity Management Services solutions are seamlessly integrated with video surveillance technology for comprehensive physical security. Larger facilities with multiple parking spaces, doors, entry/exit points, and loading docks benefit enormously through this integration.

The reports cover key developments in the Asset Integrity Management Services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Asset Integrity Management Services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Asset Integrity Management Services market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

SGS AG

Intertek Group Plc.

Aker Solutions

Bureau Veritas SA

Flour Corporation

DNV GL AS

John Wood Group Plc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Rosen Group

Cybernetix Ltd.

The “Global Asset Integrity Management Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Asset Integrity Management Services industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Asset Integrity Management Services market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Asset Integrity Management Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Asset Integrity Management Services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Asset Integrity Management Services Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Asset Integrity Management Services market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Asset Integrity Management Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Asset Integrity Management Services Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Asset Integrity Management Services Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Asset Integrity Management Services Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Asset Integrity Management Services Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

