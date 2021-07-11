Automatic Data Capture Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Key Players Bluebird, CIPHERLAB, Denso Wave, Eutronix S.A., Ingram Micro, SATO Holdings

Latest market study on “Automatic Data Capture Market to 2025 by Technology (OCR, OMR & DLR, BCR and RFID), and Components (Hardware, Software and Services); End-users (Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Education & IT, Automotive, Healthcare, and Food and Beverage) – France and Global Analysis and Forecast?, The ADC France market accounted for US$ 576.6 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025, to account for US$ 961.1 Mn in 2025. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

In today’s world, data generated or processed for various purposes is exploding and manual entries of such huge amounts of data into the computer system could prove time inefficient and ineffective with too many human errors. Rather an intelligent tool, that can on its own capture the required data from the product and store it in the computer in the digital form would prove faster, error-free and time-efficient for the end-user majorly in document processing applications. Thus, this need act as driving factor for the growth of ADC market.

Some of the chief players operating in the France ADC market includes Bluebird, Inc., CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd., Denso Wave Inc., Eutronix S.A., Ingram Micro Inc. (HNA Group), SATO Holdings Corporation, ScanSource, Inc., SICK AG, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A, Toshiba International Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. and Microscan Systems, Inc. (Omron Corporation) among others.

Automatic Data Capture Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Automatic Data Capture Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Smart Wearable industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Automatic Data Capture Market.

The France ADC market for the end-user is fragmented into retail, transport & logistics, education & IT, automotive, healthcare, and food & beverage among others. The segmentation is based upon the adoption of ADC technology by different end-user industries for better operational efficiency. The retail sector is expected to dominate the market for France ADC. For the efficient operation of the retail industry, a proper balance between the demand and supply is necessary. Cost of holding inventory, life cycle of the product, consumer behavior factors can be properly analyzed and evaluated to be implemented into operations and reap the benefits in the form of cost savings. The data capture at each and every node of operation in the retail sector enables these end-users to have a complete visibility of the product being processed through various stages, streamline workflows in different areas. Consequently, retailers achieve success in providing seamless in-store customer service to their customers, efficient self-service option for the customers, error-free inventory management and easier application of analytics.

Automatic Data Capture Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report segments the ADC market as follows:

France ADC Market- By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

France ADC Market- By Technology

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Optical Marks Recognition (OMR) & Document Layer Recognition (DLR)

Bar Codes Recognition (BCR)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

France ADC Market- By End-user

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Education & IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Others

Global ADC Market- By Geography

U.S.

France

Germany

U.K

China

S. Korea

