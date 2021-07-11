Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market : Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2025

Global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a rapid pace. Automatic Speech Recognition is the technology that allows human beings to use their voices to speak with a computer interface in a way that, in its most sophisticated variations, resembles normal human conversation. The two main types of Automatic Speech Recognition software variants are directed dialogue conversations and natural language conversations. Increasing use of consumer electronics devices such as smart phones in which voice assistance like Siri are used to assist consumers in their day to day tasks is one of the major driver for the market. Additionally, increasing adoption in automobiles and rise in demand for biometric passwords in order to provide security to individuals’ account are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, rising research & development activities to improve accuracy is likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. Further, properties of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software such as it is great choice for the people with handicaps, it makes work easier & quicker and so on. Therefore, these benefits are also rising demand of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software among its users. However, issues with ASR software to understand the complexities of the jargon and high cost associated with this technology are the restraining factors of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software market during the forecast period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078215

The regional analysis of Global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing emphasis on development of AI-based technologies in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software market over the upcoming years owing to high adoption of voice and speech recognition systems in the region. Further, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing utilization of smartphones in the emerging regions such as China and India.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Brainasoft

• Nuance

• LilySpeech

• Smart Action Company

• Lyrix

• Go Transcribe

• Protokol

• NeoSpeech

• Entrada

• Castel Communications

• Crescendo Systems

• Openstream

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:



Recognition Software for PCs and Macs

Recognition Software for Phones and Tablets

Recognition Software for Automobile

By Application:



In-car Systems

Healthcare

Military

Telephone

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078215

Target Audience of the Global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related Report: