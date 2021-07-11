Automation Solutions in Shale Gas Market: Emerging Industry Trends & Global Future Forecasts

The global total revenue of automation solutions in shale gas industry will advance to $XXX million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.7% between 2016 and 2023. This represents a cumulative revenue of $XXX billion during 2017-2023 owing to a fast-growing adoption of automation systems for shale gas production.

Highlighted with 26 tables and 47 figures, this 142-page report “Automation Solutions in Shale Gas Industry: Global Market by System Type, Operation Stage and Geography 2014-2023” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide shale gas automation solution market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global shale gas automation solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of system type, operation stage and region.

Based on system type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

• Other Systems

On basis of operation stage, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Upstream Operation

• Midstream Operation

• Downstream Operation

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (China and Rest of APAC)

• Europe

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Algeria)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of key national markets by system type over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles shale gas automation solution vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global market of automation solutions in shale gas industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

