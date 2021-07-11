Automotive Adhesives Market Exploring Future Growth 2017-2023 and Key Players – Henkel & Co. KGaA , Bostik , 3M Company , The DOW Chemical Company , Sika

Automotive Adhesives Market was valued at $3,771 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $5,459 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023. Adhesives are lightweight components used to bind metals, composites, plastic, and other materials. Adhesives are increasingly being deployed in the automotive industry for binding various vehicle components such as closures and structural modules. Increase in adoption of adhesives among vehicle manufacturers reduces mass of vehicle; increases front & rear lateral body stiffness; enhances crash performance; and minimizes noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH). In addition, adhesive bonding leads to the formation of new innovative vehicle body designs and mixed material designs consisting of high strength steels, nonferrous metals, plastic, and composites. Furthermore, adhesives offer high bonding strength across diverse substrates. and can be used to attach dashboards, door panels, electronics, light covers and lenses as well as steel and alloyed components.

The automotive adhesives market is segmented based on resin type, technology, application, vehicle type, and geography. On the basis of resin type, the market is classified into polyurethanes, epoxy, acrylics, silicone, SMP, polyamide, and others (rubber and phenolic). By technology, it is categorized hot-melt, solvent based, water based, pressure sensitive, and others (reactive and thermosetting). Applications covered in this study include body in white, power train, paint shop, and assembly. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players of the Automotive Adhesives Market are:

Henkel & Co. KGaA , Bostik , 3M Company , The DOW Chemical Company , Sika AG , H.B. Fuller , PPG Industries , Illinois Tool Works Corporation , Jowat AG , Solvay S.A.

The growth if the market is driven by rise in sales of automotive adhesives owing underlying strength in vehicle sales, technological advancements in manufacturing of automobiles, and adoption of smart cars. Moreover, metallic components are replaced with composites to bond with adhesives, which results in reduction of weight of automobiles and improvement in fuel efficiency. In addition, the deployment of adhesives has led to reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness vehicles, which fuels the market growth. Furthermore, growth in demand for automotive adhesives in Asia-Pacific is expected to boost the market growth.

Major Types of Automotive Adhesives covered are:

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylics

Silicone

SMP

Polyamide

Others (Rubber and Phenolic Adhesives)

Major Applications of Automotive Adhesives covered are:

Body in White (BIW)

Powertrain

Paint Shop

Assembly

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Automotive Adhesives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Automotive Adhesives market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Automotive Adhesives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Automotive Adhesives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Adhesives Market Size

2.2 Automotive Adhesives Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Adhesives Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Adhesives Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Adhesives Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Adhesives Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive Adhesives Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Automotive Adhesives industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

