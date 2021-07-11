Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment Market Boosted by Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with CDTi Advanced Materials, Continental, Delphi Auto Parts, Donaldson, Faurecia, Futaba

The Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment is gaining traction with rapid rise in the global automotive industry and strict government regulations against the diesel engine vehicles. The Euro VI emission enactment and BS4 norms are further creating a favorable landscape for the players involved in the automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market during the forecast period.

The automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as strict regulations regarding emissions and fuel economy. Also, the technology partnerships between exhaust system manufacturers and automakers. However, growing popularity of battery electric vehicles may hamper the growth of the automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of gasoline particulate filter with advances in GDI engine is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players of automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market in the coming years.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012811424/sample

Key players profiled in the report include CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Auto Parts, Donaldson Company, Inc., Ebersp?cher Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Faurecia, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Johnson Matthey, Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd., Tenneco Inc.

The “Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market with detailed market segmentation by device type, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market is segmented on the basis of device type and vehicle type. Based on device type, the market is segmented as Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Lean NOx Trap (LNT), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as Passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M & HCVs).

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012811424/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMOTIVE EXHAUST GAS AFTERTREATMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. AUTOMOTIVE EXHAUST GAS AFTERTREATMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. AUTOMOTIVE EXHAUST GAS AFTERTREATMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. AUTOMOTIVE EXHAUST GAS AFTERTREATMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEVICE TYPE

8. AUTOMOTIVE EXHAUST GAS AFTERTREATMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE

9. AUTOMOTIVE EXHAUST GAS AFTERTREATMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. AUTOMOTIVE EXHAUST GAS AFTERTREATMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. CDTI ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC.

11.2. CONTINENTAL AG

11.3. DELPHI AUTO PARTS

11.4. DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

11.5. EBERSP

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012811424/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]b.com

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.