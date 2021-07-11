Automotive LiDAR Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2027

The global automotive LiDAR market accounted to US$ 415.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,348.09 Mn by 2027.

APAC is considered to be the fastest growing economic region, with China and India as the world’s first and third fastest growing economies. Also, Japan is the most technologically advanced country in the region giving an opportunity for the development of automobile market. Also, emerging economies of Southeast Asia such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and others are experiencing a growth in their infrastructural sector thus, the demand for vehicles in the region is expected to increase. Also, the government of the emerging economies of Asian countries are committed to focus on attracting FDI for the development of their economy. For this, the governments are taking various initiatives. This would result in increased investment in automotive components manufacturing sector as well. Thus, the automotive LiDAR market is anticipated to witness growth in the APAC region.

Automotive LiDAR Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading Automotive LiDAR Market Players:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Innoviz Technologies, Ltd.

Luminar Technologies, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

VALEO

Velodyne Lidar

Xenomatix N.V.

Triluminia

