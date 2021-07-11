Bio Stimulants Market flourishing globally with future growth By Eminent Players Like Adama Agricultural Solutions, Agrinos AS, Agroenzymas Group, Arysta Lifescience

According to Publisher, the Global Bio Stimulants Market is accounted for $1.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as improving soil health and restoring degraded soils and expansion of the organic food industry and the increased demand for quality agro foods and crops are driving the growth of the market. However, the low quality of products and less awareness among farmers in developing countries are hindering the market growth.

Biostimulants help in improving microflora uptake by plants. It increases antioxidant activity and decreases plant stress against the surroundings and a variety of diseases. The hormones inspire growth, root development, and cell enlargement, thereby aiding the vigor and in general health of the plant. They comprise ordinary and environment-friendly degradable equipment, which do not influence plant surroundings.

Based on Material Type, turfs & ornamentals segment held considerable market share due to high gains owing to the necessity for enhancing root growth in plants, increasing the length of roots & absorption of water, and strong & healthy appearance of crops. By geography, Asia Pacific acquired the largest market share during the forecast period owing to countries such as China, India, and Australia have highly diverse income levels, food expenditure habits, & expenses capacities. In addition, the rising requirement to increase farm productiveness to meet rising food demand will facilitate regional growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bio Stimulants Market include Adama Agricultural Solutions, Agrinos AS, Agroenzymas Group, Arysta Lifescience, Atl?ntica Agricola, BASF, Bioag Alliance, Biolchim, Biostadt India Ltd, Brandt Consolidated Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, Ilsa, Isagro, Italpollina, Koppert, Lallemand Plant Care, Micromix Plant Health Ltd, and Omex Agrifluids Ltd.

Crop Types Covered:

– Cereals

– Fruits & Vegetables

– Oilseeds

– RoW Crops

– Turfs & Ornamentals

– Other Crop Types

Types Covered:

– Biosynthetic Biostimulants

– Natural Biostimulants

Active Ingredients Covered:

– Microbial Amendments

– Protein Hydrolysates

– Seaweed Extracts

– Trace Minerals

– Vitamins & Amino Acids

– Humic Substances

– Other Ingredients & Additives

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Bio Stimulants Market, By Crop Type

6 Global Bio Stimulants Market, By Type

7 Global Bio Stimulants Market, By Active Ingredient

8 Global Bio Stimulants Market, By Form

9 Global Bio Stimulants Market, By Application

10 Global Bio Stimulants Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

