Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Detail Study focusing on Key Players like Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Guger Technologies OEG and Mind Solutions Inc.

Brain computer interface is also referred to as direct neural interface, synthetic telepathy interface, brain-machine interface or mind-machine interface. Brain-computer interface (BCI) is a system that facilitates a direct communication channel between the brain and the peripheral devices, which are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals. A BCI system records the brain signals from the surface of the cortex, from devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp. These signals are then transmitted to the peripheral device that enables the user to perform numerous tasks. With the help of a BCI system, the paralyzed and handicapped individuals can overcome their physical challenges and perform various day-to-day tasks. The primary function of the BCI device is to intercept the electrical signals that pass between the neurons and transmit them to an external device. Technological developments in the field of computation, human sensing, entertainment, gaming, and communication and control, is a major factor that will drive the BCI market.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012644

Intensive research carried out to develop a cure for fatal brain disorders and injuries, and the rising number of government funding with a view to encourage BCI research studies are likely to boost the market. However, the ethical problem faced during the research i.e., to use BCI to treat patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a restraint for the BCI market. In most of the cases, it is not possible to define or restrict the amount of information that can be retrieved from the patient. BCI is comparatively a nave technology and many of its applications are yet to be commercialized and are a part of laboratory research.

The brain computer interface market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The type segment includes invasive BCI, non-invasive BCI and partially invasive BCI technology. Based on the analysis and forecast, the non-invasive BCI technology segment is expected to lead the market from 2014 to 2020. On the basis of application, the global BCI market is segmented into communication and control, healthcare, smart home control, gaming and entertainment and others. The healthcare application of BCI technology is forecasted to be the largest market followed by the gaming and entertainment segment. Based on geography, the global BCI market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Guger Technologies OEG and Mind Solutions Inc. are some of the key players profiled in this report.

Get Exclusive Discount at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012644

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography.

MARKET BY TYPE

Invasive

Non-invasive

Partially invasive

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Healthcare

Communication and control

Gaming and entertainment

Smart home control

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Place DIRECT Purchase order for the complete report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012644

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876