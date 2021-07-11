Cloud Analytics Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019-2023 | SAP SE, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Teradata, Google, Hewlett-Packard, SAS Institute, Tableau Software

Cloud analytics is progressively becoming very significant for numerous business organizations working in a large gamut of industries. As compared to on-premises Business Intelligence (BI) solutions, cloud-based analytics is growing at a higher pace. The emergence of big data and easy installation features of cloud analytics services are some of the important drivers of the growth of the cloud-based analytics market. To enhance customer experience by analyzing the huge amount of data flowing through various platforms such as social media, television, and connected devices, business organizations are looking for solutions that will provide them real-time analysis of this unstructured data. Cloud-based analytics provides high-end analysis of the data stored on cloud via various deployment models,The cloud analytics market is basically segmented on the basis of solutions, deployment models, organization size, verticals, and regions.

Some of the key players of Cloud Analytics Market:

SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Google Incorporation, Hewlett-Packard, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, Microstrategy

The research report on Cloud Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Cloud Analytics Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Product Type Segmentation

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Community Cloud

Industry Segmentation

Small and Medium-Sized Business

Large Enterprises

Major Regions play vital role in Cloud Analytics market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

