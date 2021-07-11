Cloud Video Conferencing Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, BlueJeans, NEC and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Cloud Video Conferencing Market
Cloud video conference is based on cloud computing as the core, service providers build cloud computing center, enterprises do not need to buy MCU, do not need to large-scale transformation of the network, do not need to be equipped with professional IT staff, through the form of renting services, realize multi-party video communication in conference room, personal computer, mobile state.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Video Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Video Conferencing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Cisco
Zoom
BlueJeans
NEC
Arkadin
TKO Video Communications
VEEDEEO
ZTE
Avaya
Lifesize
Vidyo
Starleaf
Kedacom
Tely Labs
ClearOne (VCON)
SONY
Yealink
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Telepresence
Integrated
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate
Government & Defense
Media & Entertainment
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Video Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Video Conferencing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
