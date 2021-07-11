Coding and Marking – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Danaher, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, Dover, Illinois Tool Works

According to Publisher, the Global Coding and Marking Market is accounted for $4.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.29 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increased need for product identification and brand protection, high demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and growing demand from the food and beverages industry are boosting the market growth. However, the availability of counterfeit coding equipment & inks and increased raw material prices are restraining the market growth.

Coding and Marking is the method of printing various information and data on different surfaces. Coding and marking equipment is used to print on products to communicate credible data to clients and manufacturers about the product. Coding includes the printing of manufacturing dates, expiry dates and the size of the packaged lot among other details. These reduce the risk of counterfeiting and protect the brand image among end-users. These codes and markings help ensure traceability and safety of the product and mitigate counterfeiting.

Based on Technology, the Primary Package Coding segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to the Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) technology which has quick dry nature and is easy to install & user-friendly. By Geography, Asia Pacific held the largest market share due to strict government regulations, high demand from food & beverage and growing export of packaged food items.

Some of the key players profiled in the Coding and Marking market include Brother Industries, Danaher, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, Dover, Illinois Tool Works, ID Technology, LLC, Control Print, Guangzhou EC-Pack Packaging Equipment, Beijing Hi-Pack Coding, Matthews International, Weber Marking Systems, Zanasi, Squid Ink and InkJet.

