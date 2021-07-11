Cognitive Robotics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global cognitive robotics market signifies immense developmental opportunities for the market participants. The market is anticipated to scale new heights over the forecast period. Robotics industry has been witnessing constant advancements in the last few years and is also likely to expand saliently over the next couple of years. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with robotics is presumed to revolutionize the growth trajectory of the market through the assessment period.

Cognitive robotics Market is an emerging technology and has already gained much popularity across different industry verticals such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, etc. the market is poised to be driven by the developments and innovations in the technology for facilitating efficiently automated processes.

Cognitive science and robotics work hand in had for offering effectiveness of predictive analysis. The anticipation, perception, attention, planning, and reasoning facilitated by the technology has unleashed opportunities for the deployment of predictive analysis. It is expected to complement the growth of the cognitive robotics market in the forthcoming years.

Some of the key players profiled in this report are Cognitive Operational Systems, Inc. (U.S.), KinderLab Robotics (U.S.), Tinybots (Netherlands), Haapie SAS (France), BKIN Technologies Limited (Canada), Behaviour Labs SRL (Italy), Heron Robots SRL (Italy), R.U. Robots Limited (U.K.), Perceptronic Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), and Cognitive Spring (U.S.).

By Learning Type, the cognitive robotics market has been segmented into motor babble, imitation, and knowledge acquisition.

By Application, the cognitive robotics market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and commercial.

The geographical analysis of the cognitive robotics market spans across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is likely to secure the forefront position in the global market across the forecast period. The consolidation of the globally significant country-level markets such as Canada and the U.S. are expected to drive the growth of the region over the next couple of years. Furthermore, the strategies leveraged by the key players present in the region for the introduction of novel technologies and product line diversification are poised to catapult the cognitive robotics market on an upward trajectory over the next couple of years.

Europe is likely to exhibit a similar trend as that of North America and retain the second position over the next few years. The region is aptly bestowed with the capability of adopting and deploying novel technologies. This, in turn, has been prognosticated to aid the proliferation of the regional cognitive robotics market across the review period.

Asia Pacific has been witnessing higher levels of automation and technological advancements. This adoption of standardized automated processes has paved the way for the growth of the cognitive robotics market in the foreseeable future, thus, making it the fastest growing region.

In January 2019, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers have developed a robot that combines vision and touch for learning the game of Jenga.

In January 2019, Intuition Robotics, a provider of digital companion technologies, has launched ElliQ, which is a proactive social robot made older adults, for pre-order.

In January 2019, Investorideas.com, a global investor news source that covers Artificial Intelligence (AI), has partnered with Gopher Protocol’s Avant! For bringing a new edition of edition of The AI Eye – Watching stock news, poised to cover developments in AI.

In November 2018, The University of West Florida has announced its partnership with the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, downtown Pensacola, for the development of a doctoral program in robotics and intelligent systems for empowering future industry leaders with expertise.

