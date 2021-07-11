Colorectal Cancer Market expected to reach $13.01 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% | Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Clinical Genomics, EDP Biotech, Epigenomics AG, Hoffmann-La Roche AG

The report on “Colorectal Cancer Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Colorectal Cancer Market is accounted for $9.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.01 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Introduction of new and improved therapies and drugs, the rising uptake of higher-priced branded therapies, and several initiatives by governments and private organizations are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, factors such as the reluctance toward colorectal cancer medications on the part of patients and a lack of awareness in many parts of the world will pose a threat to the growth of the overall market.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the “big four” tumor types, the third most common cancer to affect both men and women, and the third-leading cause of cancer-related death. The main differentiator between colon cancer and rectal cancer is the location of the primary tumor, but identical etiology and similar risk factors and symptoms mean that they are often grouped together.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Clinical Genomics, EDP Biotech, Epigenomics AG, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novigenix SA, Quest Diagnostics, Sanofi SA, Siemens Healthineers, VolitionRX

