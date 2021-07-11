Companion Animal Health Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022

Worldwide changes in sociocultural aspects, lifestyle and increased humanization of animals have enhanced the potential for the global companion animal market. The reasons for the anticipated growth include rising awareness regarding pet health, increased rates of divorce, growing number of nuclear families and a rapid increase in the educated and socially aware population. In developed nations like the U.S. and Australia, the reason for the growth is increasing single population while in some countries, like Japan, growing number of senior citizens has played a key role in the anticipated growth.

Market Dynamics:

Innovation in products targeting specific age groups, sizes and medical conditions are gaining popularity in the industry. A trend of premiumisation and growing popularity of natural and organic products has also affected the industry. Customers are also interested in the origins of the products, to ensure authenticity. Many diseases such as coccidiosis and brucellosis explicitly affect some species of the companion animals and cause severe anomalies in the growth and reproduction of the animal. Growing awareness regarding such diseases and their impact on human health has also fuelled the growth of the market. The increasing costs of ingredients, shortfalls in local supplies and rising oil prices are expected to increase the cost of nutraceuticals and various animal healthcare products, constraining consumers from using commercial products. The Recent ban on some of the antibiotics has also hindered the growth of the market, to some extent.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type of products, thecompanion animal health marketis segmented into Vaccines, Anti-infectives, Parasiticides, Medicinal feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals. On the basis of diagnostics, it is divided into Enzyme Linked Immuno sorbent assay (ELISA), Rapid Immuno Migration (RIM). The contemporary market of companion animal health is also divided based on genetics.

Geographical Analysis:

Europe holds the largest share of the animal healthcare market, followed by North America. The developing regions like Asia-pacific and Africa are expected to form a new revenue pocket in the market. Countries such as India, China, and Brazil will be the major contributors in the market. Increasing disposable incomes, growing urbanization and development of pet culture in these countries are the primary reasons behind the growth of the market in these countries.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market include Pfizer (U.S.), Merck (U.S.), Sanofi-Aventis (France), Bayer HealthCare (Germany), Virbac (France), Novartis (Switzerland), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Heska Corporation (U.S.), Bioniche Animal Health Canada, Inc. (Canada), and Ceva (France).

