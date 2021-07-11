Construction is one of the largest markets for composites globally. Traditional Composites consists of wood, engineered wood, concrete and disc brake pads. But now, they have been taken over byfiber reinforced plastic composites whichare widely used because of the benefits they provide.

Primary benefits of composites include reduced weight and exceptional resistance to corrosion and rot which affect structures built with wood and steel. They also provide benefits such as less maintenance and repairs which reduce life-cycle costs. It further reduces installation costs as well as transportation costs. Owing to this great plethora of advantages, the Construction Composite market has picked up pace due to its greater design freedom which enables thecreation of complex shapes.

Market Dynamics:

Here we will analyze the market dynamics such as drivers, trends and industry-specific challenges for the construction composite market.

Drivers:

The main drivers for composites in construction are the need for good corrosion resistance materials in corrosive environments. It is needed for cladding for roofs & walls, seawalls, decks & railings, ductwork and underground ventilation systems. It is sustainable in the long run and is used in pollution prevention applications and also building structures for alternative energy. Government initiatives to promote green building further promote its use in the construction industry is further driven by rising infrastructure development activities and investments across the emerging economies of the world

Trends:

Owing to urbanization and emerging middle class in the developing countries, there has been rapid growth in the construction industry.

Restraint & Challenges:

The potential challenges for the composite construction industry are rising costs, asset bubble\lose credit,and political instability. The other limiting factors are high cost of materials and the dearth of high volume manufacturing processes.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by Fiber type composites:

Carbon fiber

Glass fiber

Carbon fibers are high in tensile strength, low in thermal expansion, high stiffness, high-temperature tolerance, high chemical resistance, and lightweight and outperform glass fibers. On the other hand, glass fiberis comparatively cheaper and less brittle than carbon fiber, and thus used significantly more in composites. Glass fibers are used as reinforcing agents in various polymer products to form lightweight plastic polymers.

The market is segmented by Resin type composites:

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Thermoplastic resins can be re-melt and reshaped by heating above processing temperature. They are considerably less expensive, wieldable, non-toxic in nature, recyclable for other processes and have high toughness. On the other hand, Thermoset resins are synthetic materials that obtain more strength when heated, but cannot be remoulded after the initial heating. But it is much stronger as it can withstand high temperatures.

The market is segmented by Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

There is increasing use of the product in application areas such as stairways, walkways, trash gates, gratings, and ladders in the industrial segment, owing to the anti-corrosion and moisture-proof properties are expected to drive the segment growth. Owing to the demand for low maintenance and durable products, the industrial and residential segments are expected to be the higher revenue-generating segments.

Geographic analysis:

North America and Europe are still the dominant markets, with shares of 35% and 27% respectively, but faster growth rates in Asia-Pacific before the economic crash had indicated that the region would overtake Europe as the world’s second largest composites market by the end of the century. Consumption of composites in Asia-Pacific is currently less but with technology, this is likely to increase more than tenfold.

Key Players:



Some of the major players in the market include:

Fibergrate Composite Structures, Inc.

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc.

Fiberon LLC; StrongwellCorporation

Trex Company, Inc

Zhengzhou YalongPultrex Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co.

