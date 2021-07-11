Content Recommendation Engine Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2023 | Amazon Web Services, Boomtrain, Certona, Curata, Cxense, Dynamic Yield, IBM, Kibo Commerce, Outbrain, Revcontent
Content Recommendation Engine Global Market Report 2019-2023
A recommender system or a recommendation system is a subclass of information filtering system that seeks to predict the “rating” or “preference” a user would give to an item.
The market is primarily driven by the increasing focus on enhancing customer experience, need for analyzing large volumes of customer data, and rapid digitalization.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amazon Web Services (US), Boomtrain (US), Certona (US), Curata (US), Cxense (Norway), Dynamic Yield (US), IBM (US), Kibo Commerce (US), Outbrain (US), Revcontent (US), Taboola (US), ThinkAnalytics (UK)
Product Type Segmentation
Solution
Service
Industry Segmentation
Media
Entertainment & Gaming
Retail & Consumer Goods
Hospitality
Table of Content:
Section 1 Content Recommendation Engine Product Definition
Section 2 Global Content Recommendation Engine Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Content Recommendation Engine Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Content Recommendation Engine Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Content Recommendation Engine Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global Content Recommendation Engine Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Content Recommendation Engine Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Content Recommendation Engine Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 Content Recommendation Engine Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 Content Recommendation Engine Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Content Recommendation Engine Cost of Production Analysis
