Corporate e-Learning Market Soaring at 4.89% CAGR to 2023 | CommLab India, Designing Digitally, EI Design, G-Cube, Skillsoft

Corporate e-Learning Global Market Report 2019-2023

E-learning describes the cognitive science principles of effective multimedia learning using electronic educational technology.

The on-premise deployment segment accounted for the major shares of the corporate e-learning market. This deployment method enables the organization to have complete control over all the components of e-learning. Large enterprises that consider training as an integral part of the overall business model usually prefer this deployment type.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Corporate e-Learning industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Corporate e-Learning market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 4.89% from 221 million $ in 2014 to 255 million $ in 2018, Publisher analysts believe that in the next few years, Corporate e-Learning market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Corporate e-Learning will reach 316 million $.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: CommLab India, Designing Digitally, EI Design, G-Cube, Skillsoft

Product Type Segmentation

Corporate e-Learning

Industry Segmentation

Services

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

