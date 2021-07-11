Corporate e-Learning Market Soaring at 4.89% CAGR to 2023 | CommLab India, Designing Digitally, EI Design, G-Cube, Skillsoft
Corporate e-Learning Global Market Report 2019-2023
E-learning describes the cognitive science principles of effective multimedia learning using electronic educational technology.
The on-premise deployment segment accounted for the major shares of the corporate e-learning market. This deployment method enables the organization to have complete control over all the components of e-learning. Large enterprises that consider training as an integral part of the overall business model usually prefer this deployment type.
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Corporate e-Learning industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Corporate e-Learning market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 4.89% from 221 million $ in 2014 to 255 million $ in 2018, Publisher analysts believe that in the next few years, Corporate e-Learning market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Corporate e-Learning will reach 316 million $.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: CommLab India, Designing Digitally, EI Design, G-Cube, Skillsoft
Product Type Segmentation
Corporate e-Learning
Industry Segmentation
Services
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Table of Content:
Section 1 Corporate e-Learning Definition
Section 2 Global Corporate e-Learning Market Major Player Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Major Player Corporate e-Learning Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Corporate e-Learning Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Corporate e-Learning Market Segmentation (Type Level)
Section 6 Global Corporate e-Learning Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Corporate e-Learning Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Corporate e-Learning Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 Corporate e-Learning Segmentation Type
Section 10 Corporate e-Learning Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Corporate e-Learning Cost Analysis
