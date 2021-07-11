Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market Exploring Future Growth 2017-2023 and Key Players – Halliburton Company , Baker Hughes , Nalco Champion , BASF SE , Schlumberger

Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market was valued at $1,282 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $1,920 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023. Crude oil is one of the most actively traded commodities with a stable growth rate globally. It is extracted from remote locations and needs to be transported through pipelines. Transportation of crude oil via pipeline is relatively difficult, owing to its viscosity and requirement of economical and efficient mode of transferring the oil. Thus, control over viscosity of the heavy oil is important for long distance transport without affecting the quality or state. Crude oil flow improvers maintains the viscosity of crude oil during processing and transportation. Moreover, it acts as additives that deliver apt solutions in all the stages of crude oil extraction from reservoir to refinery and maximize the production. These improvers are also known as drag reducing agents, which are injected into pipeline fluids to reduce turbulence. Moreover, these are employed on a wide scale among oil pipelines to increase the flow capacity and reduce the energy loss in pipelines.

The market is driven by the increase in crude oil production globally, to cater to the high demand, and rise in demand for crude oil flow improvers from the developing markets such as Middle East and Africa. Moreover, growth in hydraulic fracturing is expected to increase the demand for crude oil flow improvers. However, steady decline in crude oil prices and environmental concerns are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future. Furthermore, the production of crude oil flow improvers from renewable resources is expected to provide a substantial growth opportunity in the near future.

Major Key Players of the Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market are:

Halliburton Company , Baker Hughes , Nalco Champion , BASF SE , Schlumberger , Clariant , Dorf Ketal , Lubrizol Specialty Products, Inc. , Infineum , Evonik Industries.

Get sample copy of “Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market” at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659557/sample

The global crude oil flow improvers market is segmented into type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is categorized into paraffin inhibitors, asphaltene inhibitors, scale inhibitors, and hydrate inhibitors. Based on application, it is classified into extraction, pipeline, and refinery. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In addition, the report highlights various factors that impact the growth of the global market, such as key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and the role of different key players. It presents the quantitative data, in terms of both value and volume, which is obtained from secondary sources, such as company publications, Factiva, Hoovers, OneSource, and others.

Major Types of Crude Oil Flow Improvers covered are:

Paraffin Inhibitors

Asphaltene Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Hydrate Inhibitors

Major Applications of Crude Oil Flow Improvers covered are:

Extraction

Pipeline

Refinery

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Crude Oil Flow Improvers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Crude Oil Flow Improvers market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Crude Oil Flow Improvers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Crude Oil Flow Improvers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659557/discount

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market Size

2.2 Crude Oil Flow Improvers Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Crude Oil Flow Improvers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Crude Oil Flow Improvers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Sales by Product

4.2 Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Revenue by Product

4.3 Crude Oil Flow Improvers Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659557/buying

In the end, Crude Oil Flow Improvers industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]