Dairy Starter Culture Market Projected To Register 4.5% CAGR to 2027 – Key Player BDF Natural Ingredients, Biolacter, CSK food enrichment, Dalton Biotecnologie and Dohler Group

Latest Market Study on “Dairy Starter Culture Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Mesophilic Bacteria and Thermophilic Bacteria), Nature (Single Strain Type and Multi Strain Type), Product Type (Buttermilk, Cheese, Ripened Butter, Sour Cream, Yogurt, and Others), Function (Acid Production, Flavor Production, and Others), and Geography”, the report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global dairy starter culture market accounted to US$ 1,124.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,670.2 Mn by 2027.

Europe held the largest market share in the global dairy starter culture market. It is due to the presence of well-established dairy industry. Different types of fermented milk products are gaining popularity in Europe. The demand for fermented milk, cheese butter, non-fat dried milk (NFDM), whole dry milk (WDM) and fluid milk is growing which is likely to boost the dairy starter culture in Europe.

Leading players of the Dairy Starter Culture Market profiled in the report include-

BDF Natural Ingredients S.L. Biolacter, Inc Chr. Hansen Holding A/S CSK food enrichment B.V. Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L. Dohler Group The Dow Chemical Company Lallemand Inc. LB Bulgaricum Sacco System

GLOBAL DAIRY STARTER CULTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Type

Mesophilic Bacteria

Thermophilic Bacteria

By Nature

Single Strain Type

Multi Strain Type

By Product Type

Buttermilk

Cheese

Ripened Butter

Sour Cream

Yogurt

Others

By Function

Acid Production

Flavor Production

Others

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Dairy Starter Culture market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

