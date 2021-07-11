Data Center Cooling Market Detail Study focusing on Key Players like Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh

Datacenter cooling is rapidly adopted by data center operators due to its eco-friendly, energy-efficiency, and cost-effective nature. The number of data centers is increasing due to the increase in the use of 4G LTE networks. Therefore, with an increase in the number of data centers, there is a growing demand for data center cooling solutions to reduce the overall IT cost for data centers.

The global data center cooling market size was valued at $8,384 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $23,215 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The IT & telecom segment dominates the data center cooling market, due to the rising digitalization and penetration of technologies such as big data and cloud in this industry. These technologies pose an increasing demand for data storage and availability. Enterprises are demanding better data storage, connectivity and IT facilities to cater the demands efficiently. Moreover, the proliferation of smart devices and consumer demand to safeguard the information property and financial assets are anticipated to drive the demand for cooling equipment. IT industries are actively adopting data center market solutions due to its high efficiency and cost-effectiveness benefits.

North America dominated the overall data center cooling market size in 2017 due to technological advancements and recent developments pertaining to the market. Moreover, companies in this region are focusing more on implementation of cost-effective and environment-friendly cooling solutions, which in turn fuels the market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the data center cooling market forecast period due to increase in a number of smartphones and rise in internet penetration in the region is expected to produce a huge chunk of data, which is required to be stored and processed in data centers.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and data center cooling market trends. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the data center cooling industry to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the data center cooling market.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market including Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh; Vertiv; and Asetek.

Data Center Cooling Key Market Segments:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Type Of Cooling

Room-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

By Type Of Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Wholesale Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Retail

Energy

Others

