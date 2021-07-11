Diagnostic Catheter Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025

The global Diagnostic Catheter Market was valued at USD 3 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.62billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.23% from 2017 to 2025.

Diagnostic catheter market is driven by a number of factors. Increasing geriatric population and Diagnostic needs at an early stage are some of them.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Demand for minimally invasive procedures

1.2 Technological advancements

1.3 Growing geriatric population

1.4 Increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of technical professionals

2.2 Reusability of catheters

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Diagnostic Catheter Market, by Application area:

1.1 Cardiology

1.2 Urology

1.3 Gastroenterology

1.4 Neurology

1.5 Other Application Areas

2. Global Diagnostic Catheter Market, by End User:

2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

3. Global Diagnostic Catheter Market, by Type:

3.1 Diagnostic Imaging Catheters

3.1.1 Angiography Catheters

3.1.2 Electrophysiology Catheters

3.1.2.1 Conventional Electrophysiology Catheters

3.1.2.2 Advanced Electrophysiology Catheters

3.1.3 Ultrasound Catheters

3.1.4 Oct Catheters

3.1.5 Other Diagnostic Imaging Catheters

3.2 Non-Imaging Diagnostic Catheter

3.2.1 Pressure and Hemodymanic Monitoring Catheters

3.2.2 Temperature Monitoring Catheters

3.2.3 Other Non-Imaging Diagnostic Catheter

4. Global Diagnostic Catheter Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Boston Scientific Corporation

2. St. Jude Medical, Inc.

3. Johnson & Johnson

4. Medtronic PLC

5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6. B. Braun Melsungen AG

7. C. R. Bard, Inc.

8. Cardinal Health, Inc.

9. Terumo Corporation

10. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

How does the report examine the growth drivers and restraints of the Diagnostic Catheter Market?

The factors resulting in the expansion of the Diagnostic Catheter Market are elaborated in the report after thorough primary and secondary research.

Analytical strategies focused on gain indicators affecting the growth of the Diagnostic Catheter Market are presented in graphical formats.

The business-related trends driving the product consumption are discussed in detail in the report along with industry expertise to minimize the barriers to Diagnostic Catheter Market growth.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

