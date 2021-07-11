Drone Transponders Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2019 to 2027 | Industry Key Players – Aerobits, FreeFlight, Garmin, L3Harris,  Micro Systems, Microair Avionics Pty, Sagetech, SANDIA Aerospace, Trig Avionics

The Drone Transponders Market is supported by the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) mandates and similar favorable regulations. The North American region is expected to be the most lucrative market on account of increasing acceptance of drones for surveillance purposes. Growing global recognition of the drones is likely to affect the market growth positively.

The global drone transponders market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to increasing applications of drones in agriculture and industrial sectors. Increasing need of drones in border monitoring is further likely to affect market growth positively. However, cybersecurity threats may limit the growth of the drone transponders market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing popularity of lightweight material and advent of solar-powered drones are likely to create significant opportunities for the drone transponders market in coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Aerobits, FreeFlight Systems, Garmin Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Micro Systems, Inc. (Kratos Defense Solutions), Microair Avionics Pty Ltd, Sagetech Corporation, SANDIA Aerospace, Trig Avionics Limited, uAvionix

The “Global Drone Transponders Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of drone transponders market with detailed market segmentation by type, platform, fit, application, and geography. The global drone transponders market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading drone transponders market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global drone transponders market is segmented on the basis of type, platform, fit, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as ADS-B compatible and ADS-B non-compatible. By platform, the market is segmented as fixed wing and rotary wing. On the basis of the fit, the market is segmented as line-fit and retrofit. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as military and commercial.

