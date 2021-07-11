Drug Screening Market 2019: Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape

The global drug screening market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Drug screening market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The consumption of alcohol and drugs has been increased during the previous years, which has been a matter of concern for various employers. Various government bodies have been providing funds for drug screening tests. These factors have fuelled the market of drug screening in the past years and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well. Development and adoption of new methods as well as devices for drug screening is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market in the future years.

Drug screening is a technical process, performed for analyzing specimens such as hair, urine, oral fluids, breath and other samples. Drug screening aids in detection of drug or a chemical compound in the body. This process is applied in hospitals, drug testing centers, pain management centers as well as law enforcement agencies. Drug screening tests are also performed by companies and organizations on employees and athletes to check for drug abuse.

The List of Companies

1. Abbott

2. Omega Laboratories, Inc.

3. Roche Monitoring Services.

4. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

7. Premier Biotech, Inc.

8. OraSure Technologies, Inc.

9. Psychemedics Corporation

10. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

The report analyzes factors affecting drug screening market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the drug screening market in these regions.

The global drug screening market is segmented on the basis of product type, sample and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as analytical instruments, rapid testing devices and consumables. On the basis of sample, the global drug screening market is segmented into breath, hair, oral fluid, urine and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as drug testing laboratories, drug treatment centers, criminal justice systems & law enforcement agencies, pain management centers, hospitals, individuals and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global drug screening market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The drug screening market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.