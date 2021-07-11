Dry Eye Syndrome Market 2019 Global Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast to 2023

Increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of the diseases like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, growing per capita healthcare expenditure, and changing lifestyle are the major drivers for the market growth. However, factors like stringent FDA drug approvals, lack of skilled ophthalmologists, and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the middle and low income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The market for global dry eye syndrome is expected to advance with an approximate CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization in 2016, approximately 422 million adults were globally affected by diabetes in 2014, as compared to 108 million in the 1980’s. Moreover, in 2014, it was estimated that the global prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be around 8.5%. Additionally, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, and changing lifestyle boosts the market. However, factors like stringent FDA drug approvals, lack of skilled ophthalmologists, and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the middle and low income countries are restraining the market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5588

Tears provide lubrication, limits the risks of eye infections, washes away the foreign matter, thus, are helpful in keeping the surface of the eyes smooth and clear. Dry eye syndrome is a medical condition in which eyes’ lubrication is hindered by the unavailability of tears. Under normal condition, during excessive production, tears flow into the small drainage ducts of the inner corners of the eyes, followed by draining back into the nose. Sometimes when the production of tears and drainage is not balanced, it can result into dry eye syndrome. Eye redness, sensitivity to light, watery eyes, eye fatigue are some of the common symptoms of the disease. Increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of diseases like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and others are estimated to be the major drivers for the market growth.

Key Players

The key players for the global dry eye syndrome are Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Valent Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Johnson & Johnson Vision (U.S.), Acadia Pharmaceutical (U.S.), Allostera Pharma (Canada), I-Med Pharma Inc. (Canada), Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., (Japan), AFT pharmaceuticals (New Zealand), Novaliq GmBh (Germany), Auven therapeutics (U.S.), and others.

Segmentation

The global dry eye syndrome is segmented on the basis of the type, diagnosis, treatment, distribution channel and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into evaporative dry eye syndrome aqueous dry eye syndrome, and others. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into Schirmer test, eye exam, and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into nutritional supplements, serum eye drops, lubricant eye drops, anti-inflammatory drugs segments, surgery, and others. The lubricant eye drops segment is sub-segmented into oily tear eye drops, ointments, preservative-free drops, and others. The anti-inflammatory drugs segments segement is sub-segmented into tetracyclines, corticosteroids, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into punctal occlusion, intense pulsed light therapy, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global dry eye syndrome market owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient population, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the presence of the major market players like Johnson & Johnson Vision, Auven therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceutical, and others within the region boosts the market growth. Europe stands second in the dry eye syndrome market. This is attributed to the increasing availability of funds for research, a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient and growing geriatric population. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the market. Economies like India, China, Australia and others within the region have huge patient population, rising healthcare expenditure facilitating the market growth. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global dry eye syndrome. Low per capita healthcare expenditure, stringent government policies, especially within the African region restrains the market growth within the region. The Middle East holds a majority of the market due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure.

Browse Complete Premium Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dry-eye-syndrome-market-5588

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Dry Eye Syndrome Industry Synopsis, 2017 – 2023

Table 2 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market By Region, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 4 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market By Type, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 5 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market By Diagnosis, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 6 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market By Treatment, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 7 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market By Distribution Channel, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 8 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market By End User, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 9 North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market By Type, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 10 North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market By Diagnosis, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 11 North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market By Treatment, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 12 North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market By Distribution Channel, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Process

Figure 2 Segmentation For Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market

Figure 3 Segmentation Market Dynamics For Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market

Figure 4 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Share, By Type 2016

Figure 5 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Share, By Diagnosis 2016

Figure 6 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Share, By Treatment 2016

Figure 7 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Share, By Distribution Channel 2016

Figure 8 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Share, By End User, 2016

Figure 9 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Share, By Region, 2016

Figure 10 North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market Share, By Country, 2016

Figure 11 Europe Dry Eye Syndrome Market Share, By Country, 2016

Figure 12 Asia Pacific Dry Eye Syndrome Market Share, By Country, 2016

…Continued!

Send and Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5588

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]