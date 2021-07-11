E-recruitment Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019-2024 | LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, SEEK, Zhilian, Naukri, StepStone, Dice Holdings, Glassdoor, TopUSAJobs

E-recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

Some of the key players of E-recruitment Market:

Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job, Naukri, StepStone, Dice Holdings, Glassdoor, SimplyHired, TopUSAJobs, 104 Job Bank

The research report on E-recruitment Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. E-recruitment Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Full-time Recruitment

Part-time Recruitment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financial

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global E-recruitment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the E-recruitment market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global E-recruitment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the E-recruitment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-recruitment Market Size

2.2 E-recruitment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-recruitment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 E-recruitment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-recruitment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-recruitment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global E-recruitment Sales by Product

4.2 Global E-recruitment Revenue by Product

4.3 E-recruitment Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global E-recruitment Breakdown Data by End User

