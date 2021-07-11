Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Illuminated by New Report – Energica Motor S.p.A. , GenZe, GOVECS, Harley-Davidson, Hero Electric, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle, Niu

The market for electric motorcycle and scooter is expected to create favorable landscape during the forecast period on account of increasing government investments for developing charging infrastructure to encourage emission-free two-wheelers. Asia Pacific markets, especially China and India, is expected to witness robust growth on account of rapid economic development and improving electrification in recent years.

The global electric motorcycle and scooter market is anticipated to flourish in the forecast period owing to their low operating and maintenance cost, coupled with increasing subsidies and incentives by the government in different nations. However, the growth of the electric motorcycle and scooter market may be hampered due to limited range and lack of power output. Nonetheless, notable developments by the key players of the two-wheeler automotive industry are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the electric motorcycle and scooter market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Energica Motor Company S.p.A. (CRP Group), GenZe (Mahindra Group), GOVECS AG, Harley-Davidson, Inc., Hero Electric, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd (SUNRA), Niu International Co. Ltd., The Electrotherm Group, Inc., Vmoto Limited, Zero Motorcycles Inc.

The “Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electric motorcycle and scooter market with detailed market segmentation by technology, battery, range, and geography. The global electric motorcycle and scooter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric motorcycle and scooter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global electric motorcycle and scooter market is segmented on the basis of technology, battery, and range. Based on technology, the market is segmented as plug-in and battery. On the basis of the battery, the market is segmented as sealed lead acid (SLA), li-ion, and others. The market on the basis of the range is classified as below 75 miles, 75-100 miles, and above 100 miles.

