Embedded Computing Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Latest Innovations Industry Growth Forecast 2027

Embedded computing market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 32.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 67.3 Bn by 2027.

The growing adoption of IoT application in diverse industries is one of the crucial factors influencing the embedded computing market. Additionally, the increased need for superior performance, secure connectivity, lower cost, power efficiency, and faster time to market are other significant factors bolstering market growth. Smaller and energy-efficient semiconductors are now available in the market owing to advancements in the design of semiconductor. It has further enabled design engineers to enhance security and system intelligence across a wide range of products. Embedded systems are well-matched to fulfill the demand for such products.

Embedded systems are used in wide-ranging applications, which differs from low to high-cost consumer electronics to medical devices, industrial equipment to weapon control systems, entertainment devices and aerospace systems to academic equipment, among others. The automotive industry is expected to be a key driver for the embedded computing market. At present, a modern vehicle contains between 25 or 100 electronic control units (ECUs). These systems are generally portioned based on domains, namely real-time body controls and infotainment controls. The real-time body controls include a different category such as chassis control, body control, powertrain control, and active safety control. The second category, the infotainment controls, includes navigation, information management, computing, external communication, and entertainment. Embedded computing in modern vehicles is segmented into different domains, mainly differentiated by the criticality of the function executed. In general, each ECU integrates a processing element (single or multi-core processor), memory subsystems (including volatile and non-volatile), optional dedicated accelerators like cryptographic or image processing engines, power supply elements, and the interfaces to the different sensors, actuators, and network. Specific combinations are chosen depending on the requirements for each application.

The application of an embedded system in vehicles has witnessed a high growth in the past two decades owing to demand better features. Also, the emergence of autonomous cars is a key factor expected to influence the demand for embedded systems in the automotive sector. In February 2019, STMicroelectronics collaborated with Virscient to allow quicker delivery of connected-car systems with ST’s Telemaco3P automotive application processors. ST’s Telemaco3P integrates Dual-Arm Cortex-A7 processors with an independent Arm Cortex-M3 subsystem, an embedded hardware security module, as well as a set of connectivity interfaces.

The embedded computing market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global embedded computing market. Also, the Asia Pacific, followed by North America, holds the highest market share in the embedded computing market in 2018.

The Asia-Pacific market for embedded systems and solutions is also largely driven by factors such as growing internet of things (IoT), substantial growth in consumer electronics demand, rising connected cars market, and growing usage of robotics. Ever-increasing consumer electronics industry in the Asia Pacific is expected to provide a promising growth to the region in the embedded systems market during the forecast period. Embedded systems are installed in consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, high definition televisions, set-top boxes, and DVDs. The region accounts for the major consumer electronics share in the global market, with China being the biggest country.

A huge number of players are operating in the embedded computing market, which is segmented based on their products. The market players are focused on establishing strong relationships with their customers. Also, the players significantly invest in their R&D to stay competitive to pursue lucrative market opportunities by reducing the development costs of their customers. Some of the major players include Advantech Co., Ltd., Arms Holdings, Fujitsu, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated, among others.

