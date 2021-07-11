Energy and Utility Analytics Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 at 12.5% CAGR with Key Players – International Business Machines, Oracle, BuildingIQ, Capgemini SE, Energysavvy, Infosys, SAP SE, SAS institute, Wegowise, Wipro

The Industry Report “Energy and Utility Analytics Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Energy and Utility Analytics market.

The most prominent region in the energy & utility analytics market accounted for North America, owing to the fact that the region is the hub of all technological advancements and developments, and the convergence of these megatrends in the region is further anticipated to drive the energy and utility analytics market to a strategic inflection point. A strategic inflection point is a fundamental transformation, which is expected to influence the evolution in how businesses function today. These megatrends in North America are economic, technological, environmental, and resource based in nature. For the energy and utility analytics market, the technological development and primacy of markets have already impacted the American society, further resulting to plummeted price for natural gas as well as renewable energy generation that has brought significant transformation to energy production in all the principal countries of North America.

Various countries in Asia Pacific region are anticipated to foresee raging economic growth, and owing to this growth the region’s energy demands are also predicted to increase. Currently China is the major energy and utility consumer of APAC region followed by India and rest of APAC. Apart from the energy consumption the region has also exhibited vast oil demands. Also as APAC region is known to be the largest market for coals, the deployment of advanced technologies for management of the distribution and demand forecast. The trend is thus expected to drive the growth of energy and utility analytics market in APAC region.

The reports cover key developments in the Energy and Utility Analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Energy and Utility Analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Energy and Utility Analytics market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

BuildingIQ, Inc.

Capgemini SE

Energysavvy Inc.

Infosys Limited

SAP SE

SAS institute Inc.

Wegowise, Inc.

Wipro Limited

The “Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Energy and Utility Analytics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Energy and Utility Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Energy and Utility Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global energy & utility analytics market accounted to US$ 2.26 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 5.71 Bn by 2025.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Energy and Utility Analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Energy and Utility Analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Energy and Utility Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Energy and Utility Analytics market in these regions.

