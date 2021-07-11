ERP Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Key Players Component, by Application, and by Region

An ERP software supports almost all business system that maintains crucial data for different business functions such as customer relationship management, manufacturing, human resources, financials, supply chain management and projects in a single database. One of the most notable advantages of the system’s back-office functionality is its capability to accumulate, store, manage and organize aggrandized data for business. Thus the ERP market is anticipated to garner approximately 41.69 billion in sales by 2020. Besides this, the market would register a CAGR of 7.2 percent during the forecast period 2014 -2020.

Furthermore, an integrated system architecture is a major component of the system as this integration trait enables an enterprise to access the same system across different demographics. This software is also responsible for increasing productivity by reducing expenses and enabling the enterprises to get potential ROI. he software can integrate a high volume of data as well as processes across many departments and geographies. It further empowers an enterprise to move their products much quicker, reconcile shipments faster and so on. Nonetheless, enterprise resource planning software provides organizations access to a multitude of crucial company data. Earlier such data were either unavailable or impossible to derive with other software.

Based on the type of deployment, the enterprise resource planning segment is further categorized into on-premise deployment and cloud deployment. The on-premise software deployment is anticipated to occupy a major ERP market share of about 57 percent by 2020. However, to back new business models, companies are now integrating, legacy enterprise resource planning and cloud-based applications. This has paved the way for hybrid systems that can serve to new user demands. Besides this, feature that enables customer access such enterprise applications from smartphones or other mobile devices is expected to increase in terms of adoption rate. So, with the growing market size, the cloud-based system is expected to register a CAGR of about 10 percent during the forecast period of 2014 -2020.

The business verticals served by the enterprise resource planning systems majorly consists of manufacturing and services, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government utilities, aerospace and defense, telecom and others. To monitor and control their operations aerospace and defense sectors have started implementing and are heavily investing in the system. Thus both aerospace and defense collectively are expected to register a CAGR of 8.9 percent during the forecast period 2014 to 2020, as compared to other business verticals. The significant reason for such expansion is definitely the need to maintain data transparency.

The adoption rate of enterprise resource planning software observed great in North America and Europe. In these regions, the application is no longer about financials. The customer now wants smarter data integration. The enterprise resource planning today is majorly used where a company is demographically distributed with multiplex resourcing, enterprises intending to get faster control over their resourcing and firms having volatile resources. A cloud application is accelerating faster in these regions. Crucial factors including tighter project deadlines fueled by the reduced budget are the major drivers of cloud application in the region. Moreover, mobility is unifying several manufacturing functions quicker than anyone had ever imagined. Manufacturing companies in North America and Europe are showing greater interest in Android and smartphone analytics for monitoring operations, approving contracts and getting a notification via alerts, wherever they are worldwide. Today Asia -Pacific offers the most lucrative market when it comes to growth and is expected to garner nearly $9.77 billion in sales by 2020. Setting their sight on Asia- Pacific are leading vendors that have joined hands to provide startups and SME (or Small and Medium Enterprises) cloud-based application suit. These packaged solutions serve a wide range of clients that are promoting their business globally. Although low in LAMEA the demand for on-premise enterprise resource planning is growing in the region swiftly.

ERP Software Market Segmentation and Scope

By Deployment

On-premise deployment

Cloud deployment

By Functions

Finance

Human resource (HR)

Supply chain

Others

By Verticals

Manufacturing & Services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government Utilities

Aerospace and defense

Telecom

Others

By End User

Large enterprises

Medium enterprises

Small enterprises

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

