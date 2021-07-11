Ethernet Cable Market Outlook to 2027 – Anixter, Belden, Hitachi Ltd., Nexans S. A.,Prysmian Group, SAB Brockskes GmbH and Co. KG and Schneider Electric SE

An Ethernet cable is one amongst the most common forms of network cable utilized on wired networks. These cables connect devices within a local area network, like routers, PCs, and switches. This technology is used in more than 80% of LAN-connected PCs and workstations, as it serves as a reliable solution to provide real-time data and status updates to ensure constant information availability and instant data transfer.

The Ethernet cable market is anticipated to grow owing to the fact that the Ethernet cable provides various benefits over other networking technologies such as high speed, higher security, guaranteed bandwidth, and lower latency, which has led to increased adoption. Further, the increase in demand for power over ethernet (PoE) in industries is expected to provide opportunities for Ethernet cable market to grow. However, the high installation cost involved and limited physical availability for devices are the restraints for the market growth.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Anixter Inc.

2. Belden Inc.

3. Hitachi Ltd.

4. Nexans S. A.

5. Prysmian Group

6. SAB Brockskes GmbH and Co. KG

7. Schneider Electric SE

8. Siemens AG

9. Southwire Company, LLC

10. The Siemon Company

The global Ethernet cable market is segmented on the basis of form, type, and application. Based on form, the market is segmented as solid Ethernet cable and standard Ethernet cable. Further, based on type, the market is divided into copper cable and fiber optic cable. Furthermore, on basis of application, market is segmented as industrial, broadcast, enterprise, telecom and IT, and others.

Ethernet Cable Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Ethernet Cable Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

