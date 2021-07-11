Extended Warranty Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Allianz Global Assistance, Amtrust, Asurion, Chubb and more…
An extended warranty, sometimes called a service agreement, a service contract, or a maintenance agreement, is a prolonged warranty offered to consumers in addition to the standard warranty on new items. This report focuses on the global Extended Warranty status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Allianz Global Assistance
American International Group, Inc.
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.
Asurion LLC
Chubb Limited
Assurant, Inc.
SquareTrade, Inc.
The Warranty Group, Inc.
Advanced American Auto Warranty Services LLC
Corporate Warranties India Pvt. Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Standard Protection Plan
Accidental Protection Plan
Market segment by Application, split into
Laptops and PCs
Mobile Devices
Wearables
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
